Advance Auto Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $185.9 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.31 billion.

Advance Auto Parts expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.4 billion to $10.6 billion.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Advance Auto Parts shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.