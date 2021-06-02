AG to approve sale of two RI hospitals, with conditions

Rhode Island's attorney general said Tuesday his office will approve the sale of two hospitals under certain conditions, including that current ownership puts $80 million in escrow to ensure that the hospitals stay viable for at least five years.

The $80 million is significantly less than what Attorney General Peter Neronha had sought in April from Prospect Medical Holdings, the California-based company that owns Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

Neronha had required Prospect to put up to $150 million in escrow, an amount a company spokesperson called “unreasonable" and said could lead to the closure of both safety net hospitals that employ about 2,800 people.

A message seeking comment was left with a Prospect spokesperson Tuesday.

“In the end, our conditions in this matter ensure that the communities that depend on Roger Williams and Fatima hospitals — as well as the physicians, nurses and staff providing high quality care — are supported and that there is no disruption of care," Neronha said in a statement.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Under Rhode Island’s Hospital Conversions Act, the attorney general is required to approve when a hospital changes ownership.

Prospect is seeking state approval to let private equity firm Leonard Green sell its majority stake in the company.