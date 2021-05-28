Copper recycling company to open new $100M Kentucky plant

A copper recycling company is building a new $100 million facility in Shelby County and plans to hire 75 workers.

Wieland North America will begin building the facility in October. The plant will melt copper and copper alloy, according to a news release from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office.

The German company earlier this year announced plans to locate its new North American headquarters in Louisville.

The Shelby County facility is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

“As a 200-year-old company highly focused on long-term business sustainability, we intend to make positive impacts here for many years to come," Matt Bedingfield, president of Recycling for Wieland North America, said in the release.

Kentucky has about 230 metals-related facilities that employ about 25,000 workers, the governor's office said.