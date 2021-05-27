Costco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.22 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.75.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $45.28 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.2 billion.

Costco shares have risen nearly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $387.50, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.