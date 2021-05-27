Box: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Box Inc. (BOX) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The online storage provider posted revenue of $202.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Box expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 18 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $211 million to $212 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $73.6 million.

Box expects full-year earnings in the range of 71 cents to 76 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $845 million to $853 million.

Box shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.90, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.