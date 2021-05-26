Business

Grains, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.75 cents at $6.5150 a bushel; July corn was off 20.25 cents at $6.2525 a bushel; July oats was unchanged at $3.60 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 6.75 cents at $15.2325 a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell .15 cent at $1.1715 a pound; May feeder cattle was down .02 cent at $1.3650 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose 1.13 cents at 1.1525 a pound.

