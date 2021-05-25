Agilent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $216 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from 97 cents to 99 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.4 billion.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.09 to $4.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.21 billion.

Agilent shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $133.47, a climb of 55% in the last 12 months.