Target Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $13.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.9 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company's shares closed at $2.90. A year ago, they were trading at $1.96.