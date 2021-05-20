Business

CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $133.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.3 million, or $2.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $419.2 million.

CSW Industrials shares have climbed roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 86% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
