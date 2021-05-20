Kentucky taxpayers affected by storms can delay paying taxes

Kentucky taxpayers affected by storms that began Feb. 27 may be able to delay filing and paying their income taxes until the end of June.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue said it will honor the Internal Revenue Service special tax relief for taxpayers in an area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance.

The extension doesn't apply to sales tax or other types of taxes, but taxpayers may contact the Department of Revenue to seek an extension or waiver of penalties, the Finance and Administration Cabinet said.

Those who qualify include individuals and households affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides who reside or have a business in Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Calloway, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Graves, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, Mason, Menifee, Morgan, Ohio, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Union, Whitley and Wolfe counties.