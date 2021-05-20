Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.25 cents at $6.7650 a bushel; July corn rose 17.75 cents at $6.64 a bushel; July oats was up 4.25 cents at $3.5825 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 2.25 cents at $15.3750 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .85 cent at $1.1597 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.78 cents at $1.3562 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up .80 cent at 1.1145 a pound.

