Williams Industrial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

TUCKER, Ga.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.

The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $60.9 million in the period.

Williams Industrial Services expects full-year revenue in the range of $310 million to $320 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.95. A year ago, they were trading at $1.

