Idaho State Board of Ed approves public university budgets

The Idaho State Board of Education approved the budgets for the state's four-year higher education institutions on Monday, keeping tuitions mostly flat and including few significant increases in fees and other costs.

It's the second year that the board has opted not to raise tuition at the University of Idaho, Idaho State University or Boise State University for Idaho students seeking a bachelor's degree, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported. That move has drawn broad support from university leaders.

Brian Foisy, the vice president for finance and administration at the University of Idaho, said his school is also keeping tuition flat for out-of-state undergraduates and for graduate students.

“The only increases are a 3.9 percent professional fee increase for the College of Law, and a relatively minor increase in our overall student activity fee,” Foisy said. “These are actually not proposals that come forward from the administration of the university, but actually proposals that come from the students themselves.”

Tuition and fees for undergraduates seeking bachelor's degrees at the University of Idaho costs $8,340 for in-state students and $27,576 for out-of-state students. Foisy said that's significantly lower than average student-borne costs at similar schools.

Lewis-Clark State College Vice President for Finance and Administration Julie Crea said LCSC has also opted to keep tuition for out-of-state undergraduate students flat for the coming year in an effort to remain competitive with other schools that participate in the Western Undergraduate Exchange program.

LCSC did add new student fees to help fund graduate programs, Crea said.