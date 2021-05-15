Grains lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May declined 29.25 cents at $7.2725 a bushel; May corn lost 16.75 cents at $7.3350 a bushel; July oats fell 13.25 cents at $3.66 a bushel; while May soybeans was of 9 cents at $16.21 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1.20 cents at $1.1582 a pound; May feeder cattle was off .38 cent at $1.3760 a pound; April lean hogs was up .05 cent at 1.1157 a pound.