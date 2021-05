Carnival cruise ship docks in Mobile for crew vaccinations

Carnival Cruise Lines’ Glory ship anewton@sunherald.com

A Carnival cruise ship docked at Alabama's main port city on Friday so crew members can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

With a brass band playing on the wharf, the Carnival Sensation docked at the Mobile Cruise Terminal, where staff members from USA Health will go on board to provide first doses for 110 crew members. The ship will return in three weeks for second doses, the city said in a statement.

U.S. ports are closed to cruise lines because of the global pandemic, but Mayor Sandy Stimpson said such vaccinations are a major step toward getting the industry back in business.

Carnival said crew members have received vaccines at other ports including Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida and Galveston, Texas.

Sensation will be based in Mobile offering trips to the western Caribbean once cruises resume, but it's unclear when that will happen.