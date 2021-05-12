Apyx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Business

CLEARWATER, Fla.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $8.6 million in the period.

Apyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $37.6 million to $39.7 million.

Apyx shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

