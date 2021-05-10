Geo Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boca Raton, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $72.2 million, or 60 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $50.5 million, or 41 cents per share.

The private prison operator, based in Boca Raton, Florida, posted revenue of $576.4 million in the period.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Geo Group expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.23 to $2.31 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion.

The company's shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 50% in the last 12 months.