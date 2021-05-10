Energizer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Monday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $685.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.9 million.

Energizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Energizer shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year.