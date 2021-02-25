Business

Forterra: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

IRVING, Texas

Forterra, Inc. (FRTA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The company posted revenue of $379.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $64.5 million, or 94 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

Forterra shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 54% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Spanish-language broadcaster in Oklahoma dies from COVID-19

February 25, 2021 1:33 AM

Business

Elastic: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 1:31 AM

Business

Former SC utility CEO pleads guilty to nuclear plant fraud

February 25, 2021 1:31 AM

Business

Ashford Hospitality Trust: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 1:33 AM

Business

Orion Marine: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 1:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service