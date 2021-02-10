Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 25.25 cents at $6.2975 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 26.50 cents at $5.3975 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 5.50 cents at $3.48 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 39.50 cents at $13.62 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell 1.50 cents at $1.1622 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .05 cent at $1.3785 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose 1.27 cents at .7327 a pound.

