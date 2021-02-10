Alabama would ban drug treatment for transgender kids

Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it a felony for doctors to treat transgender youth with hormonal therapy, puberty blockers and surgery to help their transition.

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing Wednesday afternoon on the bill by Republican Rep. Wes Allen.

The bill would prohibit the use of puberty blocking drugs, hormonal therapy and surgery to treat transgender minors. Violators could face up to 10 years in prison.

Advocacy groups, including the Human Rights Campaign, are opposing the bill that they say will prevent doctors from providing the best medical care to transgender youth.

Alabama is one of at least eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing such measures, arguing such decisions should wait until adulthood. The bill calls the treatments a “public health risk.”

The committee meeting begins at 1:45 p.m. The public hearing and meeting can be watched online on the Legislature's website.