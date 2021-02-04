OneWater Marine: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $7.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Buford, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $214.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.3 million.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $4 to $4.20 per share.

OneWater Marine shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year.