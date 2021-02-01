Business

Grains mostly highe, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off .25 cent at $6.53 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.50 cents at $5.43 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 2.75 cents at $3.51 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 8 cents at $13.60 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 1.28 cents at $1.1507 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 4.05 cents at $1.3697 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .28 cent at .7005 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

North Carolina saw 91 workplace fatalities in 2020

February 01, 2021 7:46 AM

Business

Increased powers given to Hawaii agency overseeing stadium

February 01, 2021 7:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service