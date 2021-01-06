Vicksburg gets deal on land to develop downtown dog park

A Mississippi city is on track to develop two downtown dog parks.

The Vicksburg mayor and aldermen agreed Monday that the city will accept a parcel of land that's next to the existing Crawford Street park.

The Vicksburg Post reported that the city will pay $685 for the lot — the amount owed for property taxes on it.

Mary Jane Wooten said she is transferring the land to the city because she believes in expanding parks and she wants to provide green space for downtown residents who have pets.

A decorative fence has already been installed around a separate downtown space that will become a dog park. When all the work is done, Vicksburg will have three dog parks. The first one opened in 2018 near a community garden a few miles from downtown.