Paris Saint-Germain hires Mauricio Pochettino as coach

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 file photo, Mauricio Pochettino applauds fans after the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and Tottenham, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia. French champions Paris Saint-Germain have on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 announced the hiring of coach Mauricio Pochettino to replace the recently fired Thomas Tuchel. The 48-year-old Pochettino was manager of Tottenham in the Premier League for five years and led the Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, file) AP

French champions Paris Saint-Germain announced the hiring of coach Mauricio Pochettino on Saturday to replace the recently fired Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino, who brought Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, signed a contract to coach PSG through June 2022 with an option for an extra year, the club said.

The 48-year-old Pochettino inherits a squad that is talented but underperforming — by PSG standards. It starts the new year in third place behind Lyon and Lille. His first game in charge will be Wednesday at Saint-Etienne.

“This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions,” Pochettino said. “We will also do our utmost to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved.”

Pochettino played 95 games for PSG as a rugged central defender from 2001-03 and was appreciated by fans.

“I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes,” the former PSG captain said.

Tottenham fired Pochettino in November last year, only months after the Champions League final appearance, where Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Similarly, Tuchel was fired four months after he led PSG to the Champions League final — losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

“The return of Mauricio fits perfectly with our ambitions and it will be another exciting chapter for the club and one I am positive the fans will enjoy,” PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said.

PSG finished 2020 just one point back in third place after beating Strasbourg 4-0 on Dec. 23, but Tuchel was questioned after the game about comments he made to German broadcaster SPORT1.

The German coach reportedly claimed that managing PSG was more akin to being a politician or a sports minister, such was the level of difficulty, and that he did not receive enough recognition for leading the club to its first Champions League final.

PSG has struggled at times this season with four league defeats. It fell short against its main rivals, losing 1-0 at home to Lyon and Marseille, and drawing 0-0 at Lille. It also lost two of the first three games in the Champions League but ended up advancing to the knockout stage by topping its group.

The season start was delayed after several players — including Neymar and captain Marquinhos — tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a club-sanctioned trip to the Spanish party resort of Ibiza.