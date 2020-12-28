San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Pandemic, politics and protests make Idaho’s top 2020 news

By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

The novel coronavirus pandemic affected nearly every aspect of Idaho residents' lives in 2020, impacting our financial security, our education, our workplaces, our elections and our recreation. As the year came to a close, more than 124,000 residents had been infected by the novel coronavirus, and more than 1,200 of them had died from COVID-19. But December also brought a ray of hope, as the state received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines to be given to health care workers and nursing home staffers and residents.

Here, a look at the coronavirus pandemic and other news events that shaped the year:

  Comments  

Business

Editorial Roundup: Texas

December 28, 2020 7:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service