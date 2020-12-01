Midwest Economy: November state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for November:

Arkansas: The overall index for Arkansas fell to 62.2 from October’s 64.4. Components from the November survey were: new orders at 73.7, production or sales at 73.9, delivery lead time at 52.3, inventories at 48.9, and employment at 62.3. “Recent surveys indicate that durable goods producers are expanding at a solid pace while nondurable goods manufacturers continue to experience flat business conditions,” Goss said.

Iowa: Iowa’s overall index remained above growth-neutral but declined to 74.6 from 78.7 in October. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 77.8, production. or sales at 79.2, delivery lead time at 78.7, employment at 62.5, and inventories at 87.2. “Recent surveys indicate that both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers are expanding at a solid pace,” Goss said.

Kansas: The Kansas overall index decreased to 60.1 from 68.7 in October. Components were: new orders at 73.3, production or sales at 81.3, delivery lead time at 50.9, employment at 50.7, and inventories at 45.2. “Recent surveys indicate that both durable and nondurable goods producers are experiencing slow growth,” Goss said.

Minnesota: The overall index for Minnesota declined to 73.2 from 82.7 in October. Components were: new orders at 79.5, production or sales at 80.9, delivery lead time at 72.5, inventories at 66.2, and employment at 66.9. “Recent surveys indicate that both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers are expanding at a solid pace,” Goss said.

Missouri: The overall index for Missouri dropped to 75.6 from October’s 78.0. Components were: new orders at 82.6, production or sales at 78.2, delivery lead time at 78.8, inventories at 82.6, and employment at 61.2. “Recent surveys indicate that durable goods manufacturers continue to expand at a solid pace, and nondurable goods producers are experiencing slow to no growth,” Goss said.

Nebraska: Nebraska’s overall index fell to 66.8 from 71.4 in October. Components of the index were: new orders at 75.6, production or sales at 76.2, delivery lead time at 58.9, inventories at 66.7, and employment at 56.7. “Recent surveys indicate that both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers are expanding at a solid pace,” Goss said.

North Dakota: The overall index for North Dakota slumped to 57.2 from 59.0 in October. Components were: new orders at 73.2, production or sales at 73.3, delivery lead time at 50.5, employment at 50.4, and inventories at 38.9. “Recent surveys indicate that durable goods manufacturers and nondurable goods producers continue to experience slow to no growth,” Goss said.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma’s overall index sank below growth-neutral in November, to 49.4 from October’s strong 61.1. Components were: new orders at 70.7, production or sales at 70.2, delivery lead time at 41.7, inventories at 20.6, and employment at 43.8. “Recent surveys indicate that durable goods manufacturers are experiencing slow to no growth, while nondurable goods producers continue to experience solid growth,” Goss said.

South Dakota: The overall index for South Dakota climbed to 71.7 from 71.2 in October. Components were: new orders at 77.0, production or sales at 77.9, delivery lead time at 63.7, inventories at 79.5, and employment at 60.3. “Recent surveys indicate that durable goods manufacturers are experiencing slow to no growth, while nondurable goods producers continue to experience solid growth,” Goss said.