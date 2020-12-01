Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined .176 cents at $5.65 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .028 cent at $4.2020 a bushel; Dec. oats fell .046 cent at $2.8760 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost .064 cents at 11.7060 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .002 cent at $1.1048 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose .035 cent $1.3940 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .006 cent at .6765 a pound.