San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined .176 cents at $5.65 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .028 cent at $4.2020 a bushel; Dec. oats fell .046 cent at $2.8760 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost .064 cents at 11.7060 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .002 cent at $1.1048 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose .035 cent $1.3940 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .006 cent at .6765 a pound.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Confidence in Midwest economic future plummets in survey

December 01, 2020 7:49 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service