Department of Revenue working on new taxpayer online system

New Hampshire’s Department of Revenue Administration is offering a new system online for taxpayers, overhauling decades-old technology.

The department, which collects more than $2 billion in taxes each year, expects the transition to be complete by the end of 2021.

The new Revenue Information Management System and Granite Tax Connect, its online user portal, launched Oct. 28 for more than 9,000 taxpayers, including those who pay meals and rentals, nursing facility quality assessment and Medicaid enhancement taxes.

The taxpayers can file taxes electronically and schedule automated online payments, along with other tasks.