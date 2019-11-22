The Latest: Japan resumes export control talks with S. Korea

Kim You-geun, deputy director of South Korea's presidential national security office, speaks at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. South Korea says it has decided to continue a 2016 military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan it previously decided to terminate amid ongoing disputes over their wartime history and trade. AP Photo

The Latest on the dispute between South Korea and Japan (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Japan says it will resume export control talks with South Korea after Seoul notified Tokyo that it will drop action against it at WTO.

Japan’s Trade Ministry made the announcement Friday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The measures appear to serve both sides after South Korea announced earlier Friday it will continue a 2016 military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan it previously decided to terminate amid ongoing disputes over their wartime history and trade.

Japan has imposed curbs on the export of sensitive materials that are crucial for South Korea’s industries. South Korea says that was in retaliation for its court rulings that demanded compensation from Japanese companies for forced labor during Japan’s occupation in World War II.

___

6:15 p.m.

South Korea says it has decided to continue a 2016 military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan it previously decided to terminate amid ongoing disputes over their wartime history and trade.

The announcement by South Korea on Friday followed a strong U.S. push to save the pact, which has been a major symbol of the countries’ three-way security cooperation in the face of North Korea’s nuclear threat and China’s growing influence.

The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in says it decided to suspend the effect of the three months’ notice it gave in August to terminate the agreement, which was to expire on Saturday, after Tokyo agreed to reciprocal measures.