Underperforming Maple Leafs fire coach Mike Babcock

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock stands behind Kasperi Kapanen (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Penguins won 6-1. AP Photo

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired coach Mike Babcock.

Team President Brendan Shanahan announced the move Wednesday and said Sheldon Keefe would take over as coach.

In parts of five seasons under Babcock, the Maple Leafs posted a record of 173-133-45 in 351 regular-season games and an 8-12 record in three postseason appearances.

After signing the richest coaching contract in NHL history at $50 million over eight years, Babcock got Toronto to the playoffs the last three seasons but was unable to advance beyond the first round.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The 39-year-old Keefe, who has a long history with Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, was in his fifth season as head coach of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.