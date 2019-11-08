AP Exclusive: Abusive S Korean facility exported children

In this April 2, 2019, photo, Choi Seung-woo, a victim of Brothers Home, speaks during an interview in front of National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. Choi and a small number of other Brothers Home inmates have been camping out in front of the National Assembly’s gate for more than two years calling for lawmakers to pass a bill that would launch a full investigation into past human rights atrocities, including the Brothers Home incident. Notorious South Korean facility that kidnapped, abused and enslaved children and the disabled for a generation was also shipping children overseas for adoption as part of a massive profit-seeking enterprise. AP Photo

The Associated Press has found that a South Korean facility that kidnapped, abused and enslaved children and the disabled for a generation was also shipping children overseas for adoption, part of a profit-seeking enterprise that thrived by exploiting those trapped within its walls.

The AP, which previously exposed a government cover-up at Brothers Home and a greater level of abuse than earlier known, has now found that the facility was part of an orphanage pipeline feeding private adoption agencies.

Relying on documents obtained from officials, lawmakers or from freedom of information requests, the AP uncovered direct evidence that 19 children were adopted out of Brothers and sent abroad, as well as indirect evidence showing at least 51 more such adoptions. The adoptions AP found took place between 1979 and 1986.