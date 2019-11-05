Women gunned down near border recalled as good and kind

Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of the Americans killed in Mexico, looks at a photo of the children in a hospital who survived the attack, during an interview Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Herriman, Utah. Drug cartel gunmen ambushed three SUVs along a dirt road, slaughtering at least six children and three women all of them U.S. citizens living in northern Mexico in a grisly attack that left one vehicle a burned-out, bullet-riddled hulk, authorities said Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. AP Photo

The three women who were gunned down with six of their children in northern Mexico by suspected drug cartel members are being remembered as good people who loved their families and enjoyed quiet lives centered around a successful pecan farming operation south of the U.S. border.

Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of the victims, said Tuesday during an interview at his home in a Salt Lake City suburb that he saw all the victims at a family reunion in Mexico last summer, where they played basketball and spent time together.

The nine were killed in the northern Mexican state of Sonora, where they lived as members of a community that broke away long ago from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.