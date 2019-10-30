Business

Record cold in northern Nevada, freeze warning in Las Vegas

The Associated Press

ELKO, Nev.

Record cold weather is gripping much of northern Nevada where overnight lows dropped below zero and a freeze warning remains in effect into Thursday for parts of southern Nevada, including Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service says low temperatures fell to minus 9 (-21 Celsius) Wednesday in Ely, minus 7 in Eureka (-21C) and minus 2 in Winnemuca (-18).

Eureka set a record at 2-below (-19C) on Tuesday, breaking the old mark of 5-above (-15C) set in 1991. The low of 7 (-14C) in Elko Tuesday also broke the old record of 8 (-13C) set in 1917. Winnemucca tied the low of 7 (-14C) set in 1970.

Sub-freezing temperatures also were reported in southern Nevada, where a freeze warning remains in effect Wednesday night until 10 a.m. Thursday for Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City.

  Comments  