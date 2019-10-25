Court: High school dean wasn’t fired for sexual orientation

A former high school dean who claimed she was fired because of her sexual orientation lost her appeal Friday to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

Amy Burnap was fired from her position as dean of students at Somersworth High School in 2016 after the school board found she repeatedly violated the district's sexual harassment and ethics policies through unwelcome conduct, inappropriate behavior and sexual comments.

She appealed, arguing that she was fired because of her sexual orientation and that sexual harassment was used as a pretext. Her lawsuit did not specify her orientation but said she was a member of the LGBT community.

In its ruling, the court said the school district showed it had a legitimate, nondiscriminatory basis for its decision.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The court rejected Burnap's arguments that school officials conducted a "sham" investigation and that the school board was influenced by staff members who were hostile to her sexual orientation.

Even if a jury believed the staff members were hostile, there wasn't evidence their hostility affected the board's decision, the court said.

"At the board hearing, the plaintiff's secretary testified that she believed the plaintiff was 'incompetent' just two weeks into the school year. The dean to whom the allegations of sexual harassment were first reported also testified that her working relationship with the plaintiff was 'disconnected' and that is possible she gave the plaintiff a 'stink face,'" the court wrote.

"The record, however, shows that the board did not credit either witness's testimony in making its finding in support of the plaintiff's termination," the court wrote.

Burnap's attorney, Samantha Jewett, said Friday she disagrees with but respects the ruling.

With discrimination cases, she said, there's very rarely overt evidence.

"With a discrimination case, there's very rarely overt evidence, it's usually inferential," she said.

New Hampshire law has prohibited discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations on the basis of sexual orientation since 1998. In 2018, the law was expanded to extend nondiscrimination protection to transgender individuals.