Japan’s Trade Minister Sugawara resigns 1 month into job

Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara speaks after a cabinet meeting at parliament in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. A report says Sugawara has offered his resignation on Friday after his office was accused of violating election laws. Yoshitaka Sugawara

Japan's trade minister has resigned just a month after being appointed to the job.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he had accepted the resignation offer by Isshu Sugawara and apologized for appointing him.

Sugawara's office has been accused of violating Japan's election law by overseeing an office that illegally offered condolence money to supporters.

Abe said Sugawara offered to step down because he did not want his scandal to take up too much attention and time in Parliament, where opposition lawmakers were already attacking them for the scandal.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Allegations began surfacing soon after Abe appointed Sugawara last month. More allegation came out in a weekly magazine Thursday.