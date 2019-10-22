Markets Right Now: Stocks off to mixed start on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains by health care companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

Biogen soared 40% after the drug company said it would seek federal approval for a medicine to treat early Alzheimer's disease.

Financial companies were lagging the rest of the market. Travelers sank 7% after the insurance company reported earnings that fell far short of analysts' forecast.

Hasbro plunged 15% after the toymaker reported weak quarterly results.

The S&P 500 edged up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 3,009.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16 points, or 0.1%, to 26,812. The Nasdaq gained 20 points, or 0.3%, to 8,183.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.77%.