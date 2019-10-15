UnitedHealth revenue up 7%, raises annual outook

FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group reports financial results Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2019. AP Photo

UnitedHealth is reporting a 7% increase in revenue for the third quarter and it's raising its outlook for the year.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted earnings of $3.54 billion, or $3.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.88 per share, which is 8 cents better than Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

The Minneapolis company on Tuesday said revenue was $60.35 billion, also topping projections.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings between 14.90 and $15 per share, which is 15 cents better than previous forecasts.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. closed down slightly on Monday.