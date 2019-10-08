Business

Johnson & Johnson, Risperdal maker hit with $8B verdict

The Associated Press

FILE - In this July 30, 2013, file photo, people walk along a corridor at the headquarters of Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, N.J. A Philadelphia jury has ruled that Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals must pay $8 billion in punitive damages over an antipsychotic drug linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys. A law firm for the plaintiff released a statement Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, saying the companies used an organized scheme to make billions of dollars while illegally marketing and promoting the drug called Risperdal.
PHILADELPHIA

A Philadelphia jury has decided that Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals should pay $8 billion over an antipsychotic drug linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys.

A law firm for the plaintiff released a statement Tuesday saying the companies used an organized scheme to make billions of dollars while illegally marketing and promoting the drug called Risperdal.

Johnson & Johnson says the jury's award "is grossly disproportionate with the initial compensatory award in this case," and that the company is "confident it will be overturned."

