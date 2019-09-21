Nelson: It’s the right time to bring Farm Aid to Wisconsin

Organizers of an annual festival to help struggling farmers say it was fitting to hold Farm Aid 2019 in Wisconsin farm country.

The Journal Sentinel reports that it's the second time the event has been held in Wisconsin in its 34-year history. The last time was Farm Aid's 25th anniversary show, which was held at Miller Park in Milwaukee. That concert drew about 35,000, only slightly more than were expected to brave the rain on Saturday at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, located among fields of corn, soybeans, hay and other crops in southeastern Wisconsin.

Willie Nelson, Farm Aid's president, says it's the "right time to bring Farm Aid back to 'America's Dairyland.'"

Saturday's lineup included Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs and 11 other acts.