Residents, business owners clean up tornado debris

Residents and business owners in Sioux Falls are dealing with the aftermath of destructive tornadoes and straight line winds.

Some neighborhoods are a maze of roads closed by fallen trees as drivers navigate alternative routes. Crews repair gas and power lines damaged in the storm overnight Tuesday. A backyard shed is blown over a fence and into a neighbor's backyard.

Forecasters say three tornadoes hit the city, collapsing or causing damage to 37 structures. Several businesses in the Plaza 41 strip mall were gutted by one of the tornadoes. Tree branches, broken commercial signs and other debris litter the ground outside.

Joann Fabrics, Dreamers Outlet, Tuesday Morning and the Pizza Ranch are among the businesses hardest hit.

Gov. Kristi Noem toured the damage in Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon, saying it was "miraculous" that no lives were lost.