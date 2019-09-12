The Latest: EU’s Barnier awaiting UK proposals on Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Pimlico Primary school in London, Tuesday July 10, 2018, with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to meet staff and students. Toby Melville

The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator says the bloc is still waiting for proposals from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end the impasse over Britain's departure, which is due at the end of next month.

Michel Barnier told reporters that "we are still ready to examine objectively any concrete and legally operational proposals from the U.K."

Johnson's envoy David Frost has been holding talks in Brussels this week but no breakthrough has been made.

Johnson wants the Irish border provision removed from a legally-binding Brexit agreement sealed by his predecessor.

The EU insists the so-called backstop must stay in so that goods can flow smoothly between member country Ireland and Northern Ireland when it leaves along with the rest of the U.K.

___

9:30 a.m.

The British government is insisting its assessment that there could be food and medicine shortages, gridlock at ports and riots in the streets if there is a no-deal Brexit is a worst-case scenario, not what is likely to happen.

The stark picture of disruption represents the government's "reasonable worst case scenario" for leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 without a divorce agreement The government was forced to publish the document late Wednesday after lawmakers demanded it.

Opposition politicians say the "Operation Yellowhammer" document — the government's code name for its Brexit preparations — shows Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reckless to consider leaving the EU without a deal.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Thursday that "we are spending the money on doing lots of things to mitigate those assumptions."