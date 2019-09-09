Show bans horses from counties in 7 states affected by virus

Officials say horses from affected counties in seven states have been banned from participating in a Columbus horse show to protect livestock from contracting a viral disease.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says next month's All American Quarter Horse Congress is not allowing horses from counties with confirmed or suspected cases of Vesicular Stomatitis (VSV).

The highly contagious virus has been detected in areas of Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

The disease primarily affects horses, but can also infect cattle, swine, sheep and goats. It causes lesions that burst, leaving open wounds. The most common method of transmission is insect bites.

Humans can contract the disease if they come into contact with lesions or secretions of infected animals.

The disease hasn't been found in Ohio.