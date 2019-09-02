FIFA hires former Champions League exec as commercial chief

FIFA has hired a former Champions League marketing executive to run its commercial department.

The governing body says it hired Simon Thomas as chief commercial officer to replace Philippe Le Floc'h, who oversaw World Cup sponsor sales since 2016.

Thomas was CEO of Switzerland-based agency TEAM Marketing, which has exclusive rights from UEFA to sell Champions League broadcast and sponsorship deals.

FIFA says Thomas' career includes spells working for Nike in Australia and with the local organizing committee of the 2000 Olympics. He was also global head of sport for the international Fox Sports Channel.

FIFA says Le Floc'h, also a former UEFA executive, chose to leave for personal reasons and will continue his career in Asia.