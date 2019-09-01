Kroger eyes a new kind of high-tech shopping experience

One of the South's largest grocery store chains is eyeing a future that could involve handheld scanners and fewer cashiers.

The Times reports that the new method of shopping has been in place this summer at a Kroger store in Gainesville, Georgia.

The system allows shoppers to go around the store and scan items as they put them in their cart, rather than in the checkout line.

The newspaper reports that Amazon's entrance in the grocery market might have prompted other companies to introduce new technology in their stores.