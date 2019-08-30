Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery declined 16.20 cents at $4.56 a bushel; Sept. corn was off 2.60 cents at $3.64 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 8 cents at $2.69 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans rose 5.20 cents at 8.6240 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .70 cent at $1.0472 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 6.30 cents at $1.3235 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off 0.02 cent at .6378 a pound.

