Australia to improve East Timorese internet and naval base

Australia has committed to invest in East Timor's naval infrastructure and provide an undersea internet cable between the countries.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flown to the East Timor capital Dili on Friday to exchange diplomatic notes that activate a new maritime boundary combined with a Timor Sea seabed oil and gas revenue-sharing deal on the 20th anniversary of a United Nations-sanctioned independence vote.

A government statement says Australia will also announce support for building a new wharf at the Hera Naval Base on East Timor's north coast that will help the country operate two Guardian Class patrol boats that will be gifted by Australia in 2023.

Australia also plans to link East Timor to an Australian cable system.