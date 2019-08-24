Russian capsule carrying robot fails space station docking

In this photo taken on Sunday, July 28, 2019, and distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, a Soyuz MS-14 capsule preparing to be launched Thursday Aug. 22, 2019, by a new Soyuz 2.1a rocket from the launch pad at Russia‚ at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. A Russian space capsule carrying a humanoid robot has failed to dock as planned with the International Space Station. A statement from the Russian space agency Roscosmos said the failure to dock on Saturday was because of problems in the docking system. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

A Russian space capsule carrying a humanoid robot has failed to dock as planned with the International Space Station.

A statement from the Russian space agency Roscosmos said the failure to dock on Saturday was because of problems in the docking system. It said the space station itself and the six-person crew are safe.

Vladimir Solovyev, flight director for the Russian segment of the ISS, said a new docking attempt would be made Monday.

The capsule was launched Thursday as part of tests of a new rocket that is expected to replace the Soyuz-FG next year.

It is carrying a robot called Fedor, which will perform two weeks of tests aboard the space station. Solovyev said the robot had not been taught how to manually conduct a docking.