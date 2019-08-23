Trump faces limits of go-it-alone stance at global summit

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to the G-7 summit in France. AP Photo

President Donald Trump heads into a summit with global economic powers confronting the consequences of his preference for going it alone in a polarized nation and an interconnected world.

The Group of Seven nations are gathering in a French beach resort town at one of the most unpredictable moments in Trump's tenure, with his public comments and decision-making increasingly erratic and acerbic of late.

Trump, growing more isolated in Washington over his pugnacious ways, faces an even icier reception on the world stage, where many geopolitical challenges await. With fears of a financial downturn spreading, Trump arrives Saturday having ridiculed Germany for its economic travails. But he may well need German leader Angela Merkel and others to help blunt the force of China's newly aggressive tariffs on U.S. goods.