Residents sue MPCA for data on White Bear Township business

More than 100 residents near a White Bear Township manufacturer that's been cited for violating its permit are suing the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, saying it has refused to release data about the company.

The residents' attorneys say they've been trying to get inspection records and other data on Water Gremlin for more than four months. They say the records will help homeowners prove that pollutants emitted by the company cause cancer and other illnesses.

MPCA spokesman Darin Broton told the Star Tribune the agency is reviewing the lawsuit. He says the MPCA receives hundreds of data requests monthly and is still compiling requests on Water Gremlin.

Water Gremlin makes fishing sinkers and lead acid battery terminals. In January, the state found it inaccurately reported emissions data for more than 15 years. Water Gremlin agreed to a more than $7 million penalty.